PSA chief executive Tan Chong Meng to retire next March

SINGAPORE – PSA group chief executive Tan Chong Meng will retire from the port operator early next year after 12 years at the helm.

Mr Tan, 63, will be replaced by PSA’s regional CEO, Mr Ong Kim Pong, 57, who will be CEO-designate before officially taking over next March.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said in a Facebook post on Thursday: “Chong Meng has been instrumental in transforming PSA from an international port operator to a key player in global supply chain, anchoring Singapore’s status as a choice node.

“PSA played a critical role during the Covid pandemic, keeping our supply chains resilient and ensuring the continued flow of goods into and through Singapore.”

Mr Tan extended the PSA network internationally and heightened the group’s relevance to a broad customer-base during his tenure.

He did this by maximising PSA’s assets and engaging global business partnerships, while linking up with cargo owners, shipping lines and supply chain service providers.

His also oversaw the official launch of the first phase of Tuas Port, which marked a historical milestone in the Singapore’s maritime history while reinforcing its status as a global player in the digital age.

Mr Tan is seen in the industry as an executive who helped shape the business, restructuring it to differentiate it from its rivals while sharpening its customer focus.

He was also instrumental in forging a more inclusive, diverse, and collaborative work culture within the group, with an emphasis on innovation and people development.

PSA group chairman Peter Voser said on Thursday that Mr Tan has led the group from strength to strength, expanding its footprint from 17 to 43 countries, while diversifying the business so it is well-placed to “seize new opportunities and better serve global supply chain stakeholders in the years to come”.

“We will dearly miss his boundless energy, astute wisdom and dedication, but wish him all the very best in his future endeavours,” Mr Voser added.

Mr Tan is also JTC Corporation’s chairman and a non-executive director at the National University Health System.

In 2020 he was appointed co-chair of the Emerging Stronger Task Force, a committee set up by the government to guide economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before joining PSA, Mr Tan worked at the Ministry of National Development before joining Royal Dutch Shell, where he headed several world-leading businesses engaged in marketing the energy giant’s key products. His posts included Singapore, the United States, Europe, and China.