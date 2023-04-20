Prudential Singapore launches financial advisory firm offering wealth solutions, general insurance

SINGAPORE – Prudential Singapore has launched its financial advisory arm, Prudential Financial Advisers (PFA), to offer a wider range of products and services to its customers.

This includes wealth solutions such as unit trusts, and general insurance including travel insurance and motor insurance, said the life insurance company on Thursday.

Customers can also tap the complementary solutions and auxiliary services – including estate planning, family office and tax advisory – provided by PFA’s partners.

The launch of PFA comes after Prudential obtained regulatory approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore in December 2022 to set up a financial advisory arm.

Industry veteran Bernard Chai was appointed chief executive officer of PFA.

“Customers today are expecting more one-stop solutions to meet their needs amid rising life expectancy, and PFA is well-placed to meet this need,” said Mr Chai.

Mr Dennis Tan, CEO of Prudential Singapore, said the new firm aims to better support Singapore residents who are living longer. He noted that the launch of PFA adds to the firm’s offerings to address their need for financial security and healthcare at every stage of life.

The new firm will add to Prudential’s existing distribution ecosystem, which includes its tied-agency network of more than 5,000 financial consultants, bancassurance partners and digital channels such as its digital health and wellness app, Pulse by Prudential. THE BUSINESS TIMES