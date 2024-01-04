Prudential’s financial advisory arm to triple agency size by 2025

Prudential Financial Advisers Singapore CEO Bernard Chai aims to also increase the number of first-jobber clients in 2024. PHOTO: PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL ADVISERS SINGAPORE
Lee Su Shyan
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Updated
Published
43 min ago
SINGAPORE – Prudential Financial Advisers Singapore (PFA), set up in April 2023, aims to triple the number of its wealth managers from 500 to 1,500 by 2025, as it seeks to meet greater demand for wealth management, driven by factors such as rising longevity.

Prudential Singapore’s financial advisory arm hopes to be among the top three insurer-backed financial advisory firms in Singapore by 2027. Some of the larger players in the industry currently include Great Eastern Financial Advisers and Manulife Financial Advisers.

