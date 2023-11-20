Prosecution alleges bogus deals made as Hin Leong needed faster cash flow for margin calls

SINGAPORE - The prosecution has alleged that two bogus transactions at the centre of cheating and forgery charges faced by Hin Leong founder Lim Oon Kuin in his ongoing criminal trial were made because the company “needed faster cash flow in March 2020 to deal with margin calls it was facing”.

The former oil tycoon was charged with cheating HSBC by representing to the bank, through Hin Leong’s employees, that the company had entered into two contracts for the sale of oil with China Aviation Oil (Singapore), or CAO, and Unipec Singapore, which they said were “complete fabrications, concocted on the accused’s directions”.

The prosecution alleged that Lim instructed Hin Leong’s employees to make fraudulent “discounting applications” to HSBC, based on bogus invoices and forged documents in relation to these purported transactions. As a result, the bank was allegedly “dishonestly induced” into disbursing some US$111.6 million (S$149.5 million) to Hin Leong.

Lim faces a total of 130 criminal charges involving US$2.7 billion in alleged fraudulent loans disbursed, three of which have proceeded to trial.

During Deputy Chief Prosecutor Christopher Ong’s cross-examination of Lim’s testimony, which resumed on Nov 20 after a two-week break, the 81-year-old, also known as O.K. Lim, claimed that he did not understand what discounting applications were until April 2020.

Lim also claimed he had no idea when asked if he knew that Hin Leong had a discounting facility or trading facility with HSBC where Hin Leong could present invoices for oil sales and the bank would pay first for oil the trader had sold.

“These are accounts matters. I have never been involved in accounts matters,” he said.

He claimed he knew that Hin Leong had such a discounting facility with HSBC only some time in April 2020 when his two children, Mr Evan Lim Chee Meng and Ms Lim Huey Ching, and then personal assistant Serene Seng told him there were two transactions that had been mistakenly discounted.

Mr Ong said: “Your claim to not have known what discounting means until April 2020 is completely incredible.”

“Since you said you are not aware what discounting is, and Serene and your children didn’t explain to you the problem with the bank, how did you know it involved a deal not done but was taken to do discounting with the bank?” he asked.

Lim replied: “Because when we (Huey Ching and Chee Meng) were together discussing, talking, we talked about this.”

Mr Ong said: “I put it to you that you were lying about how you found out about the two discounting applications that had been made to HSBC... I put it to you that you, in fact, knew about discounting long before 2020.”

Lim disagreed.