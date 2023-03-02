Proportion of women appointed board directors at top 100 S’pore-listed firms hit record 36% in 2022

SINGAPORE - The proportion of women appointed directors to the boards of large listed companies in Singapore reached a record high in 2022, according to a study out on Thursday.

Women made up 36 per cent of all director appointments to the top 100 companies on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) - the highest percentage since 2013 when such data was first collected.

In 2021, female board appointments stood at 23 per cent.

The latest study by the Council for Board Diversity, which covered around 1,300 organisations, also found that 21 per cent of women who joined the boards of the top 100 listed companies in 2022 were first-time directors.

Men who were first-time directors formed 26 per cent of all boardroom appointees last year.

This is an improvement from 2021, when women made up 14 per cent of first-time directors and men, 45 per cent. First-time directors refer to those with no prior board experience at a listed company.

Companies that appointed first-time women directors in 2022 included property developer City Developments, food and beverage giant Fraser and Neave, luxury watch retailer The Hour Glass and investment holding company Jardine Cycle & Carriage.

The Council for Board Diversity tracks gender representation on the boards of the top 100 listed companies by market capitalisation, the top 100 Institutions of a Public Character and statutory boards.

It noted that the record appointment of women directors in 2022 “may have been influenced by companies’ responding to the new Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) Rule”.

The rule requires companies to disclose the substance of its board diversity policy, with targets, plans and timelines, progress and how board composition suits the business strategy of the company. It applies to annual reports for financial years starting 2022.

Although women are steadily increasing their presence in boardrooms here, there is still room for improvement.

The latest study showed that Singapore’s statutory boards had the highest women’s participation on boards at 31.4 per cent, followed by IPCs at 29.3 per cent and listed firms at 21.5 per cent.