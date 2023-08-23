PropNex makes management changes, including naming deputy CEO, as part of remake for future growth

SINGAPORE - PropNex has named a deputy chief executive officer and announced other management changes as part of what the mainboard-listed property agency says is a remaking aimed at helping the company become an even more dominant player in Singapore and the region.

The agency, which has over 45 per cent of the Housing Board and private housing launches and resale market in Singapore, unveiled a management restructuring which will see executive director Kelvin Fong elevated to deputy CEO, effectively becoming the heir apparent to the executive chairman and CEO, Mr Ismail Gafoor.

It also said that senior vice-president Eddie Lim has been promoted to chief agency officer. PropNex stalwarts Bobby Sng, Cijay Tew, Marcus Luah, Benjamin Tan and Ken Ng have also been moved up as agency vice-presidents, overseeing key aspects of training and operations.

PropNex traces its roots to 1996, when Mr Ismail and his wife Nooraini Noordin set up a property agency called Nooris Consultants. It subsequently merged with Prulink Realty to become PropNex. Over the years, PropNex grew both organically and via mergers, and additions as smaller agencies joined up. One of the biggest was the 2017 merger with Dennis Wee Realty.

Today, it is the biggest property agency in Singapore, with a team of about 12,000 agents, almost 40 per cent more than that of its next biggest competitor ERA. It also has about 3,000 agents in Malaysia, Indonesia and other regional markets.

Mr Ismail said the current top management changes were part of a strategy to ensure that PropNex would be led by a younger and more energetic team, driven by technology, training and data. It would also support the company’s strategy to grow the size of its team and market share.

“We are building the systems, structures and processes to ensure that PropNex thrives over the next 10 to 20 years,” he told The Straits Times. “We want to grow our team of Singapore agents to 15,000 by 2025 and capture 60 per cent of the market share here while also expanding our overseas presence.”

Despite the changes, Mr Ismail, 60, said he expects to remain at the helm of the company for several more years, helping to steer its growth.

The management restructuring also comes as more disruptors enter the market, a point which Mr Ismail acknowledged.

He said: “Indeed, we are seeing many tech-driven property platforms and apps coming into the market in search of a slice of the pie.

“However, the real estate market in Singapore is complex. Big money is involved. Lots of rules. Any wrong move can be costly. So one needs to pick an agency which can provide a full spectrum of services – one which has the technology, data and professional advisory capabilities. Agents must even be able to do financial assessments for clients.”

During an hour-long interview with ST, Mr Ismail also addressed some recent developments in the market.

On whether the recent crackdown on money laundering activities by some foreigners have an impact on the property market, especially at the higher end of the spectrum, he said: “Singapore is an attractive hub for finance, technology, biomedicals and a host of other businesses of the future. As such, its property sector will always be vibrant and attract both local and foreign participants. The rental market reflects this.”

He added: “And as the economy continues to grow and local wealth continues to build up, Singaporeans themselves will seek bigger and better properties.”