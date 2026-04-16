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The real estate agency declined to reveal the number of affected employees.

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SINGAPORE - PropertyLimBrothers (PLB) disputed media reports on the extent of job cuts in its media arm, saying the figures cited are inaccurate and have affected its business.

The clarification came after The Edge reported on April 14 that PLB Media had laid off about 90 per cent of its staff, who supported the firm’s real estate agents in research and marketing, amid agent departures after a recent leadership scandal.

In its follow-up report on April 15, The Edge cited a PLB spokesperson as saying that the restructuring “affected a majority of the local media team”, but a core team remains in place to support ongoing content strategy, creative direction and production oversight.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a member of PLB’s leadership team said the firm is “seeking legal advice in relation to the recent reporting, particularly around how the situation has been characterised and the figures cited, which are not accurate and have already caused impact to our business”.

When asked about the number of affected employees, he said the firm is “not in a position to share specific headcount figures”, but would provide a clearer response after receiving legal guidance.

“What we can reiterate is that this is part of a broader restructuring and transition of our media and backend operations towards a more streamlined, technology-driven model,” he said.

PLB Media started in 2018 with a team of six. It is known as one of the pioneers in using presenter-led videos to help property sellers market their homes.

In 2025, PLB Media, then a 90-strong team, was rebranded as MediaX, expanding its focus to help external clients with social media strategies and brand campaigns.

“MediaX is the start of the next chapter – where creativity, strategy and ambition meet on a wider stage,” Mr Melvin Lim, the company’s co-founder and former chief executive said in a video posted on PLB’s social media channels.

PLB has been under scrutiny since early 2026 following online chatter over a widely circulated video involving Mr Lim and former vice-president of strategy Grayce Tan. Both resigned after allegations of an extramarital affair.

Former vice-president of operations Marc Chan now serves as PLB’s interim chief executive, while co-founder and sales advisory partner Adrian Lim continues in his role.

In an exclusive interview with ST in March, Mr Adrian Lim said PLB had lost three salespeople and four clients following the scandal.

ST has contacted the National Trades Union Congress and Ministry of Manpower for comments.