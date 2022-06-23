PropertyBT Podcast: Singapore strata office and shop lots - gems or duds?

Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT by The Business Times shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts.
Can investing in strata commercial spaces pay off, given transaction costs for buying strata office and shop lots may be lower than for buying homes in Singapore? What are the pitfalls to avoid? And how do prospects compare between strata-office and strata-retail property?
Plus, the impact from the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s move to ban strata subdivision of commercial properties in certain locations.
Highlights of the podcast:
01:26 Outlook for Singapore retail property (including comments from Catherine He, Head of Research Singapore, Colliers)
03:01 Bright prospects for Singapore’s office property
04:48 Challenges in owning strata commercial property (including comments from Karamjit Singh, CEO, Delasa)
08:35 Returns and pitfalls (including comments from Wong Xian Yang, Head of Research Singapore, Cushman and Wakefield)
10:54 URA’s banning of strata subdivision of commercial properties in certain locations
Read Leslie’s articles:
https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/opinion/strata-ownership-of-commercial-property-may-be-slowly-dying
https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/opinion/what-may-be-lost-with-restriction-on-strata-subdivision-for-commercial-properties
Produced by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
---
Follow PropertyBT and rate us on:
Channel: bt.sg/btpropertybt
Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/pbAP
Spotify: bt.sg/pbSP
Google Podcasts: bt.sg/pbGO
Website: bt.sg/propertybt
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Mark To Market at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
WealthBT at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt
BT Money Hacks at: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
BT Podcasts at: http://bt.sg/podcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
---
Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.