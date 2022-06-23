PropertyBT Podcast: Singapore strata office and shop lots - gems or duds?

In this podcast, Correspondent Leslie Yee asks the question - Can investing in strata commercial spaces pay off, given transaction costs for buying strata office and shop lots may be lower than for buying homes in Singapore? PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT by The Business Times shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts.

Can investing in strata commercial spaces pay off, given transaction costs for buying strata office and shop lots may be lower than for buying homes in Singapore? What are the pitfalls to avoid? And how do prospects compare between strata-office and strata-retail property?

Plus, the impact from the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s move to ban strata subdivision of commercial properties in certain locations.

Highlights of the podcast:

01:26  Outlook for Singapore retail property (including comments from Catherine He, Head of Research Singapore, Colliers)

03:01 Bright prospects for Singapore’s office property  

04:48 Challenges in owning strata commercial property (including comments from Karamjit Singh, CEO, Delasa)

08:35 Returns and pitfalls (including comments from Wong Xian Yang, Head of Research Singapore, Cushman and Wakefield)

10:54 URA’s banning of strata subdivision of commercial properties in certain locations

Read Leslie’s articles:

https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/opinion/strata-ownership-of-commercial-property-may-be-slowly-dying

https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/opinion/what-may-be-lost-with-restriction-on-strata-subdivision-for-commercial-properties

Produced by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

