PropertyBT Podcast: Singapore strata office and shop lots - gems or duds?

Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT by The Business Times shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts.

Can investing in strata commercial spaces pay off, given transaction costs for buying strata office and shop lots may be lower than for buying homes in Singapore? What are the pitfalls to avoid? And how do prospects compare between strata-office and strata-retail property?

Plus, the impact from the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s move to ban strata subdivision of commercial properties in certain locations.