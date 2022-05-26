PropertyBT Podcast: Singapore’s private home market post cooling measures

Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts
What is happening in the Singapore private homes market post the property cooling measures introduced late last year? Will volume pick up? What segments are showing strength? Can new home buyers expect to find good deals? Leslie also looks at prospects in the residential en bloc market and whether there is hope for large en bloc hopefuls.
Highlights:
01:10 Slow down in sales and strength in suburbs (including comments from Christine Sun, Senior Vice President of Research & Analytics at Orange Tee & Tie)
04:04 Sales will pick up (including comments from Leonard Tay, Head, Research, Knight Frank Singapore)
06:23 Ultra rich are still buying (including comments from Tyson Yuk, associate group director, PropNex Singapore)
09:53 Challenges facing en bloc hopefuls especially large sites (including comments from Nicholas Mak, head of research & consultancy, ERA Real Estate)
15:24 Can buyers of new homes expect to get sweeteners?
Read Leslie’s articles:
https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/opinion/expect-volume-to-pick-up-in-new-home-sales-soon
https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/real-estate/large-residential-en-bloc-sites-can-work-despite-cooling-measures
Produced by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
---
---
