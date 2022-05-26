PropertyBT Podcast: Singapore’s private home market post cooling measures

Highlights:

01:10 Slow down in sales and strength in suburbs (including comments from Christine Sun, Senior Vice President of Research & Analytics at Orange Tee & Tie)

04:04 Sales will pick up (including comments from Leonard Tay, Head, Research, Knight Frank Singapore)

06:23 Ultra rich are still buying (including comments from Tyson Yuk, associate group director, PropNex Singapore)

09:53 Challenges facing en bloc hopefuls especially large sites (including comments from Nicholas Mak, head of research & consultancy, ERA Real Estate)

15:24 Can buyers of new homes expect to get sweeteners?

Read Leslie’s articles:

https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/opinion/expect-volume-to-pick-up-in-new-home-sales-soon

https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/real-estate/large-residential-en-bloc-sites-can-work-despite-cooling-measures

Produced by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

---

Follow PropertyBT and rate us on:

Channel: bt.sg/btpropertybt

Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/pbAP

Spotify: bt.sg/pbSP

Google Podcasts: bt.sg/pbGO

Website: bt.sg/propertybt

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Mark To Market at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

WealthBT at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt

BT Money Hacks at: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

BT Podcasts at: http://bt.sg/podcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

---

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.