PropertyBT Podcast: Investment opportunities post-property cooling measures

Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey.
What should property investors do in the wake of the property cooling measures introduced late last year? Are homes still a good investment? Perhaps look at commercial real estate or venture overseas. Leslie explores this and gets comments from analysts as well.
Highlights of the podcast:
02:13 Prospects for Singapore homes (including comments from Dr Tan Tee Khoon, country manager, PropertyGuru Singapore)
05:58 Venture into commercial property (including comments from Tyson Yuk, associate group director, PropNex Singapore)
10:32 Logistics has strong structural drivers (including comments from Wong Xian Yang, head of research, Singapore, Cushman and Wakefield)
13:14 Look overseas, consider Japan (including comments from Christine Yu, CEO, International Property Advisors
Read Leslie’s article:
https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/opinion/triple-whammy-of-cooling-measures-rising-supply-and-higher-rates-can-end-up-cycle-in-home
Produced by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
---
