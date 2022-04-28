PropertyBT Podcast: Investment opportunities post-property cooling measures

In this episode, senior correspondent Leslie Yee questions if homes are still a good investment as he explores commercial real estate in the wake of property cooling measures introduced last year and gets insight from analysts. PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Updated
Published
24 min ago

Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey.

What should property investors do in the wake of the property cooling measures introduced late last year? Are homes still a good investment?  Perhaps look at commercial real estate or venture overseas. Leslie explores this and gets comments from analysts as well.

Highlights of the podcast:

02:13 Prospects for Singapore homes (including comments from Dr Tan Tee Khoon, country manager, PropertyGuru Singapore)

05:58 Venture into commercial property (including comments from Tyson Yuk, associate group director, PropNex Singapore)

10:32 Logistics has strong structural drivers (including comments from Wong Xian Yang, head of research, Singapore, Cushman and Wakefield)

13:14 Look overseas, consider Japan (including comments from Christine Yu, CEO, International Property Advisors 

Read Leslie’s article:

https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/opinion/triple-whammy-of-cooling-measures-rising-supply-and-higher-rates-can-end-up-cycle-in-home

Produced by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

---

Follow PropertyBT every fourth Thursday of the month here:

Channel: bt.sg/btpropertybt

Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/pbAP

Spotify: bt.sg/pbSP

Google Podcasts: bt.sg/pbGO

Website: bt.sg/propertybt

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Mark To Market at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

WealthBT at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt

BT Money Hacks at: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

BT Podcasts at: http://bt.sg/podcasts 

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg 

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top