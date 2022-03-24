PropertyBT Podcast: Hot BTO flats: should more have a chance?

Highlights of the podcast:

01:07 Should the income ceiling of $14,000 be raised soon? (including comments from Christine Sun, senior vice president, research and analytics, Orange Tee and Tie)

06:25 Options available outside of BTO units (including comments from Leonard Tay, head of research Singapore, Knight Frank)

09:26 Access to BTO units as catalyst to couples having kids (including comments from Wong Siew Ying, head of research and content, Propnex Realty)

12:42 HDB’s extension of help to buy back flats from eligible owners from minority races

Read Leslie’s article:

Produced by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

---

Follow PropertyBT every fourth Thursday of the month here:

Channel: bt.sg/btpropertybt

Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/pbAP

Spotify: bt.sg/pbSP

Google Podcasts: bt.sg/pbGO

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://bt.sg/podcasts

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Mark To Market at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

WealthBT at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt

BT Money Hacks at: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

PropertyBT at: https://bt.sg/btpropertybt

BT Podcasts at: http://bt.sg/podcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

---

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.