PropertyBT Podcast: Hot BTO flats: should more have a chance?

In this episode, senior correspondent Leslie Yee delves into the topic of purchasing Built-To-Order flats from the Housing and Development Board. PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey, including comments from industry players.

In this episode of PropertyBT, Leslie delves into the topic of the purchase of build-to-order or BTO flats from the Housing & Development Board or HDB.  He suggests raising the income ceiling for purchase of BTO units so that more people can have a chance to snare highly sought after BTO flats.  It also features the take of property analysts’ on some HDB policies and options available for those who cannot secure BTO units.

Highlights of the podcast:

01:07 Should the income ceiling of $14,000 be raised soon? (including comments from Christine Sun, senior vice president, research and analytics, Orange Tee and Tie)

06:25 Options available outside of BTO units (including comments from Leonard Tay, head of research Singapore, Knight Frank)

09:26 Access to BTO units as catalyst to couples having kids (including comments from Wong Siew Ying, head of research and content, Propnex Realty)

12:42 HDB’s extension of help to buy back flats from eligible owners from minority races 

Read Leslie's article:

Produced by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

