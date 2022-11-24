PropertyBT Podcast: Does freehold always trump leasehold?

Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT from The Business Times shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts

Is it worth paying a premium for a freehold home or one with a longer leasehold tenure? Should one avoid older leasehold private homes or older resale HDB flats, as there is risk of land lease decay? Should one buy an older home with under 60 years of land lease left because such homes are relatively cheaper? Senior correspondent Leslie Yee discusses.