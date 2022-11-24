PropertyBT Podcast: Does freehold always trump leasehold?

Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT from The Business Times shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts
Is it worth paying a premium for a freehold home or one with a longer leasehold tenure? Should one avoid older leasehold private homes or older resale HDB flats, as there is risk of land lease decay? Should one buy an older home with under 60 years of land lease left because such homes are relatively cheaper? Senior correspondent Leslie Yee discusses.
Highlights of the podcast:
1:01 Choosing between freehold or leasehold homes (including comments from Catherine He, head of research, Colliers)
2:39 Size of premium for freehold homes (including comments from Leonard Tay, head of research, Knight Frank Singapore)
5:54 Whether luxury home buyers avoid leasehold homes
9:07 Pros and cons of buying a home with 50 years of land lease left
11:06 En bloc prospects for older private leasehold developments (including comments from Wong Xian Yang, head of research Singapore, Cushman & Wakefield)
13:56 HDB Sers and Vers (including comments from Nicholas Mak, head of research & consultancy, ERA Real Estate)
Read Leslie’s article:
https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/opinion/buying-leasehold-property-is-f…
Produced by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
