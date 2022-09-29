PropertyBT Podcast: Are Singapore's office buildings a good bet?

Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts.

Leasing activity and investment sales activity for good grade office buildings in the Central Business District is strong. Is optimism justified? What are the risks? What are the prospects for Singapore’s office market and what will differentiate the winners from the losers? Leslie finds out.

Highlights of the podcast:

1:47 Performance of the office property market (including comments from Nicholas Mak, head of research and consultancy, ERA Real Estate)

4:29 Zeroing in on Grade A space in the CBD (including comments from Catherine He, head of research, Colliers)

7:19 Threats posed by economic weakness and remote working

12:15 Singapore’s attractiveness to businesses and talent (including comments from Leonard Tay, head of research, Knight Frank Singapore)

14:15 Investment sales activity   

Read Leslie’s article:

https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/opinion/temper-the-optimism-in-singapore-office-buildings

Produced by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

