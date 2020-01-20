Your freehold home, the ultimate retreat

Blending nature into architecture, Leedon Green is an upcoming luxury condominium in Singapore’s District 10 that has transformed the natural terrain around its site into beautiful landscaped tiers. Crafted by MCL Land and Yanlord Land, Leedon Green is envisioned to be the ultimate resort living.

Taking its cue from the undulating landscape and reinterpreting it into a series of ‘peaks’ and ‘valleys’ that stretch longitudinally across its generous grounds, award-winning DCA Architects will set your future home amid immaculately manicured terraces, interweaving the landscape with your living space.

At Leedon Green, you will have the privilege of living out a luxury resort experience at every moment. Your first step into the sublime comes with a grand entrance which gives way to over 3ha of grounds across two main levels.

On the cascading tiers sweeping across the development will be exquisite trees, plants and open lawns, carefully manicured by ECOPLAN Landscape Architects & Planners.



(Artist's impression) At Leedon Green, fulfil your dreams of living closer to nature within the layers of an urban jungle, and the comforts of a luxury resort. PHOTO: LEEDON GREEN



Curated amenities for luxury living

Homes at Leedon Green, ranging from one to four-bedrooms, conceptualised by Hong Kong’s celebrated interior designer PTang Studio Limited, will be woven into the exquisitely layered landscape. Amid the lush greenery, there are lap pools, themed pavilions and a clubhouse that will provide both private pockets of space and opportunities for socialising and creating a sense of community.

Work up a sweat at the gym, cook up a storm in the Grand Dining Room, or repose in the spa pavilion, surrounded by breathtaking views of the landscape. On-call concierge services will also provide you with the ultimate hospitality experience.

This luxurious lifestyle is only the start to all that Leedon Green has to offer. Consider its advantageous location in one of Singapore’s most upscale neighbourhoods in District 10, at the fringe of an exclusive Good Class Bungalow estate. Combined with the freehold status of the land, it’s an obvious choice for the savvy investor or far-sighted homebuyer looking to grow his or her family for generations to come.

Exclusivity and accessibility defined

Privacy and convenience come hand in hand at your new home. Beyond Leedon Green’s two discreet entrances at Leedon Heights and Holland Road, everything you need is easily within reach.

The development is seamlessly connected to Farrer Road, Bukit Timah Road and major expressways. Farrer Road MRT station is within an 8-minute walk, while Orchard Road and the Central Business District are just a 15-minute drive away.

Start the young ones off at the nearby Nanyang Kindergarten or St James Kindergarten; the prestigious Nanyang Primary School is also within a 5-minute drive. Schools such as Hwa Chong Institution, Nanyang Girls’ High School and National Junior College are in the vicinity as well.

Admire the wild flora and fauna and bask in nature at the nearby Singapore Botanic Gardens, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, or chill out at the quaint Dempsey Hill with its swanky dining options, artisanal shopping experiences and Aussie-style gourmet grocer.

Leedon Green promises an experience truly out of this world: liberating the desire for living closer to nature within the layers of an urban jungle and combining the comforts of a luxury resort with the wonders of an exotic escape.