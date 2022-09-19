Yanlord unit's consortium wins Lentor Central residential site tender for $481 million

The parties plan to build a residential development of about 470 units on the 144,714 sq ft site. PHOTO: URA
Claudia Chong
Updated
Published
5 min ago

SINGAPORE - Real estate developer Yanlord Land Group on Monday said an indirect subsidiary, together with two other parties, has been awarded a residential site tender at Lentor Central in Singapore at a bid price of $481 million, or $1,108 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr).

UED Alpha, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yanlord's United Engineers, submitted the tender with Forsea Residence and Soilbuild Group Holdings.

The parties plan to build a residential development of about 470 units on the 144,714 square feet (sq ft) site, located within the new Lentor Hills estate. The site has a maximum permissible gross floor area of about 434,140 sq ft.

The second highest bid of nearly S$1,069 psf ppr was from CapitaLand Development's Tanglin Land. GuocoLand teamed up with Intrepid Investments to place the lowest bid of nearly $1,038 psf ppr.

Shares in Yanlord ended flat on Monday at $1.04. THE BUSINESS TIMES

More On This Topic
High interest rates, economic risks, draw tepid bids for 3 state-owned sites in Lentor and Bukit Batok
Freehold residential site next to Bukit Batok Nature Park up for sale at $42m

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top