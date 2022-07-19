Xi faces surprise revolt from Chinese home buyers on mortgage boycott

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - Over the past few years, President Xi Jinping has reined in China's biggest tech companies, stamped out democracy in Hong Kong and locked down 26 million people in Shanghai to eliminate Covid-19 cases.

Yet, he now faces a surprise challenge from middle-class home owners who are watching their family wealth slip away with a sustained slide in the property market, which makes up a fifth of China's economic activity.

Some 70 per cent of household wealth in China is tied up in property, far more than in the United States, making it one of the most sensitive political issues for the Communist Party.

For months, Mr Xi has stood firm in reining in over-leveraged Chinese developers, spurring a record wave of defaults that spooked global investors and brought at least 24 leading property companies to the brink of collapse.

In the process, more than US$80 billion (S$111.4 billion) has been wiped from its offshore bond market.

But now ordinary Chinese people are publicly revolting, with rapidly escalating boycotts on mortgage payments spread across at least 301 projects in about 91 cities.

These home owners accuse developers of failing to deliver apartments they have already paid for: the value of mortgages that could be affected has swelled to an estimated US$297 billion.

"Chinese home buyers usually pool the whole family's resources to buy a home," said Associate Professor Alfred Wu from the National University of Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

"It is a life-and-death matter for them if their homes become negative assets."

For Mr Xi, the timing could not be worse: He is just months away from a once-in-five-years Communist Party meeting, at which he is expected to secure a third term in office.

Moreover, he is also expected to trumpet his policies as beneficial to achieving "common prosperity" for average citizens, part of the social contract that underpins the legitimacy of one-party rule in China.

Already, signs are emerging that Mr Xi will seek to ease the pain.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that China may allow home owners to temporarily halt mortgage payments on stalled projects without incurring penalties, as part of a broader push to stabilise the market that includes urging local governments and banks to plug funding shortages at developers.

"It's the first time we've seen this type of mortgage boycott in China and it's clearly caught Beijing's eye," said Mr Chi Lo, senior Asia Pacific investment strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

"It's crucial that Xi preserves stability before the 20th party congress."

While the boycotts only affect a small portion of combined mortgage portfolios, the swift escalation of the protests have sparked fears that broader discontent could flare over falling prices and stalled projects.