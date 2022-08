The American architecture firm behind Dubai's famed Burj Khalifa tower will design what will be Singapore's tallest skyscraper.

The Straits Times understands that Skidmore, Owings and Merrill (SOM) has been engaged by Chinese technology giant Alibaba Group Holding and a Perennial Holdings-led consortium to redevelop the former AXA Tower site at 8 Shenton Way into a 63-storey office, retail, residential and hotel project.