SINGAPORE - The American architecture firm behind Dubai's famed Burj Khalifa tower will design what will be Singapore's tallest skyscraper.

The Straits Times understands that Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) has been engaged by Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding and a Perennial Holdings-led consortium to redevelop the former AXA Tower site at 8 Shenton Way into a 63-storey office, retail, residential and hotel project.