URA launches two Canberra Drive residential sites for tender

SINGAPORE - The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has launched two residential sites (Parcels A and B) at Canberra Drive for sale by public tender under the confirmed list of the second half 2019.

The adjacent land parcels, both with 99-year leases, can potentially yield about a total of 675 residential units, the URA said on Thursday (Nov 28).

Parcel A spans an area of 13,315.3 square metres (sq m) with a maximum gross floor area (GFA) of 18,642 sq m. It can yield about 220 housing units, with a maximum building height of 35 to 40 metres or five storeys, whichever is lower.

The larger Parcel B has an area of 27,566.1 sq m and a GFA of 38,593 sq m. It can yield about 455 units, with a maximum building height of 35 to 50 metres or five storeys, whichever is lower.

The sites are connected to Sembawang Road and Seletar Expressway, and are within walking distance from the recently opened Canberra MRT station on the North South Line. Nearby amenities include Sembawang Shopping Centre and Sun Plaza, while Sembawang Primary School is also in the vicinity.

According to the SRX real estate portal, the last transacted sale in October for the 99-year leasehold condo Yishun Emerald nearby was at a price of $682 per square foot.

The tender for both sites will close at 12pm on March 3, 2020. The tender closing will be batched with an executive condominium site at Fernvale Lane, which will be launched for sale next month.