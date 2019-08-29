URA launches tender of site at Jalan Bunga Rampai

SINGAPORE - A residential site at Jalan Bunga Rampai, off Bartley Road, has been launched for sale by public tender under the confirmed list of the second half of the 2019 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme, the Urban Redevelopment Authority announced on Thursday (Aug 29).

The development with a 99-year lease occupies a site area of 4,666.6 square metres (sq m), and a maximum gross floor area of 9,800 sq m.

The site could potentially yield about 115 residential units, and has a maximum building height of 64 metres above mean sea level.

Tender for the Jalan Bunga Rampai site will close at 12 noon on Jan 9, 2020. According to URA, the tender closing for this site will be batched with a residential site at Irwell Bank Road, which will be launched for sale in October 2019 under the H2 2019 GLS Programme.

A confirmed list site is launched according to a schedule, regardless of demand. This is as opposed to a reserve list site which is only triggered for launch if a developer's indicated minimum price in its application is acceptable to the government.