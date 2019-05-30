URA launches tender of Bernam Street site in Tangong Pagar

SINGAPORE - A land parcel at Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar, slated for residential with commercial at first-storey use, is now up for sale by public tender.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) launched the tender on Thursday, under the confirmed list of the first half 2019 Government Land Sales (GLS) programme.

The site can potentially yield up to 325 residential units, and comes with commercial space on the first floor.

It has a 99-year lease period with a site area of 3,846.2 square metres (sq m) and a maximum gross floor area of 28,001 sq m.

The maximum building height is 35 storeys in the high-rise zone, 20 storeys in the mid-rise zone, and four storeys in the low-rise zone.

The tender for the Bernam Street site will close at 12pm on Sept 5. It will be batched with the tender close of another site at Tan Quee Lan Street, which was launched in March under the first half 2019 GLS programme.

On Thursday, URA also said that a hotel site at Sims Avenue will be removed from the GLS programme to facilitate a review of development plans in the area. The site was originally scheduled to be released on the reserve list of the first half 2019 GLS programme this month.