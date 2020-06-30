URA launches tender for commercial and residential site at Jalan Anak Bukit

SINGAPORE - The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Tuesday (June 30) launched the tender of a land parcel at Jalan Anak Bukit for a landmark residential and commercial development to help revive the Beauty World area.

The 3.2 hectare site in Upper Bukit Timah can yield 865 private housing units and can be developed to a maximum gross floor area of 96,551 square metres.

It is last of three confirmed list sites under the government land sales (GLS) programme for the first half of this year. The Government last week announced a reduced supply of private homes from confirmed GLS sites for the second half of 2020 to take into account the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

URA said it wants developed on the Japan Anak Bukit site a "distinctive development and identity marker for the Beauty World precinct", which it envisions as a green urban village that will be a centre of community life and southern gateway into Bukit Timah's nature attractions.

It must be lushly landscaped and provide residents and visitors with a seamless underground connection to nearby Beauty World MRT station on the Downtown Line, as well as pedestrian networks to bus-stops and the surrounding nature attractions.

In line with this vision, a concept and price revenue tender approach will be used to shortlist quality development concepts. This means tenderers are required to submit their concept proposals and tender prices separately. The first stage of evaluation will shortlist the concept proposals by evaluating them against a set of criteria specified in the tender. In the next stage, the shortlisted proposals will be assessed on price only.

In view of the Covid-19 situation, developers have been given a longer period of nine months to submit their bids for the 99-year leasehold site, with the tender for the site closing at 12 noon on March 30 next year.

The rejuvenation of the Beauty World precinct will also involve the completion of the Coast-to-Coast trail, upcoming completion of the Rail Corridor and Rifle Range Nature Park and new public and private development projects such as the upcoming new Bukit Timah Community Building, as well as The Linq@Beauty World mixed-use development on the site of the former Goh and Goh Building.