URA launches sale of Dairy Farm Walk residential site

URA has launched a residential site at Dairy Farm Walk spanning 15,663.2 sq m for sale via public tender. PHOTO: URA
URA has launched a residential site at Dairy Farm Walk spanning 15,663.2 sq m for sale via public tender. PHOTO: URA
Lisa Kriwangko
  • Published
    39 min ago

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The Urban Redevelopment Authority launched the sale of a residential site in Dairy Farm Walk via public tender on Thursday (Oct 21).

Spanning 15,663 sq m, the parcel has a maximum gross floor area of 32,893 sq m and can accommodate about 385 units.

The 99-year leasehold site falls under the confirmed list of the second half of the government land sales programme in 2021.

Its tender will close on March 8 next year.

Its sale closing will be batched with another confirmed list site, the Housing Board executive condominium parcel in Bukit Batok West Avenue 8.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 