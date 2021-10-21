URA launches sale of Dairy Farm Walk residential site

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The Urban Redevelopment Authority launched the sale of a residential site in Dairy Farm Walk via public tender on Thursday (Oct 21).

Spanning 15,663 sq m, the parcel has a maximum gross floor area of 32,893 sq m and can accommodate about 385 units.

The 99-year leasehold site falls under the confirmed list of the second half of the government land sales programme in 2021.

Its tender will close on March 8 next year.

Its sale closing will be batched with another confirmed list site, the Housing Board executive condominium parcel in Bukit Batok West Avenue 8.