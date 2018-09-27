URA launches tender of 390-room hotel site at Club Street

SINGAPORE - A Chinatown site slated for hotel use is up for grabs, with the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) launching the land parcel for sale by public tender from the government land sales (GLS) programme's confirmed list on Thursday.

The 99-year leasehold, 5,121.4 square metre (55,130 square foot) site, at the junction of Cross Street and Club Street, has a maximum gross floor area of 24,310 sq m and could yield up to 390 rooms.

It will have direct connections to Chinatown and Telok Ayer MRT stations, according to the tender brief, and will be within walking distance of the upcoming Maxwell MRT station.

The development, to be completed within five years from the date that the tender is accepted, can be built up to four storeys in the low-rise zone and 75 metres above sea level in the high-rise zone.

Other hotels in the vicinity include Parkroyal on Pickering and The Scarlet, as well as future projects at Far East Square and China Square. The Sri Mariamman and Thian Hock Keng temples are also nearby.

The URA said that the close of tender for the site will be bundled with two residential sites, in Kampong Java Road and Tampines Avenue 10, which will be launched for sale under the GLS in October 2018.

The Club Street hotel tender closes at noon on Jan 15, 2019.