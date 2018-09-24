Upper East Coast landed property put on market for $26m

SINGAPORE - A freehold landed residential site in Upper East Coast has gone on the market with an asking price of $26 million, the sole marketing agent said on Monday (Sept 24).

The land price works out to $914 per square foot (sq ft) for the 28,449 sq ft plot in Jalan Haji Salam, which is zoned for three-storey mixed landed housing.

It can be redeveloped as any combination of detached, semi-detached or terrace housing, with either conventional homes or cluster housing, subject to planning approval, agent Edmund Tie & Company said.

Swee Shou Fern, the firm's senior director of investment advisory, said in a media statement that large sites for landed housing projects "are rarely available".

"The price quantum of this property is also palatable to developers," she added.

The property is located between the upcoming Bedok South and Sungei Bedok MRT stations, within one kilometre of Temasek Primary and within two kilometres of Bedok Green Primary.

The tender exercise closes on Oct 31 at 3pm.