Ultra-luxury River Valley condo opens for previews

Previews start for the ultra-luxury Avenir condominium in the prime River Valley area at 6pm today.

The freehold complex will have 376 units across two 36-storey towers, with two levels of basement parking, a 50m lap pool, a hydrotherapy pool and a bicycle park, among other facilities.

Apartment sizes range from around 527 sq ft for a one-bedroom flat to 2,411 sq ft for a four-bedroom unit.

Early-bird prices start at $2,930 per sq ft for one-to three-bedroom apartments and $3,030 per sq ft for four-bedders.

All units come with balconies, and there will be private lift access for the three-and four-bedroom apartments.

The Avenir, which is on a 130,000 sq ft site, overlooks Orchard Road at one end and the Singapore River at the other.

It is also near the Central Business District, the Great World City mall and the upcoming Great World City MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

It is scheduled to obtain its Temporary Occupation Permit on Aug 1, 2025, said Hong Leong Holdings, which is developing the site in conjunction with GuocoLand and Hong Realty (Private).

Residents will have a concierge team to assist with transport arrangements, laundry and housekeeping, party catering or even scheduling a personal trainer.



The Avenir, which is on a 130,000 sq ft site in the River Valley area, overlooks Orchard Road at

one end and the Singapore River at the other. Apartment sizes range from around 527 sq ft for a

one-bedroom unit to 2,411 sq ft for a four-bedder. PHOTO: HONG LEONG GROUP



Nearby schools include Eton House Preschool, Odyssey The Global Preschool and River Valley Primary School.

The Avenir sales gallery is at the junction of Upper Cross Street and Chin Swee Road.

Ms Betsy Chng, head of sales and marketing at Hong Leong Holdings, said: "The Avenir's appeal lies in its freehold tenure and excellent location. It is not far from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet gives you a feel of living in the suburbs.

"With its sprawling grounds, The Avenir also gives you the luxury of space, which is a rare commodity when it comes to city living."

The Avenir is designed by Mr Jean Francois Milou, founder of international architectural firm studioMilou, which is behind National Gallery Singapore.