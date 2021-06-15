Two sites for private housing at one-north's Slim Barracks Rise released for sale

SINGAPORE - The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Tuesday (June 15) launched two residential with commercial at the first storey sites at Slim Barracks Rise for tender.

Both sites, which have a lease period of 99 years, fall under the confirmed list in the first half 2021 government land sales (GLS) programme. Together, these two land parcels can potentially yield 405 residential units.

The parcels were launched for sale as part of JTC Corporation's efforts to inject more residential spaces in the one-north estate to meet housing needs and enhance the area as a vibrant mixed use business park that serves as a fertile ground for research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The tenders for the two land parcels will close at 12pm on Sept 28.

Analysts said the Slim Barracks Rise sites could be especially appealing to developers because they are located near the Buona Vista MRT station and surrounded by the one-north biomedical and technology hub.

Both sites are small and may attract many bidders owing to their lower total development costs, Mr Ong Teck Hui, senior director of research and consultancy at JLL, said.