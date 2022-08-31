Two private residential sites in Bukit Timah Link and Hillview Rise for sale

SINGAPORE - Two 99-year leasehold Government land sites in the Bukit Timah and Hillview areas, where new private home supply is limited amid strong demand from owner occupiers and HDB upgraders, have been released for sale via public tender.

Developers' interest is expected to be healthy for these sites in the city fringe and suburbs in view of their palatable size, and robust take-up at new launches in these submarkets - Piccadilly Grand, Live@MB and AMO Residence.

The two parcels, which can yield a total of 495 homes, are on the confirmed list of the Government Land Sales Programme for the second half of this year, the Urban Redevelopment Authority announced on Wednesday.

Located next to Beauty World MRT, the Bukit Timah Link site spans 4,611.1 sq m and can yield 160 units, while the Hillview Rise site spans 10,395.2 sq m and can yield 335 units.

These two small plots could attract more interest due to the lower risks and costs, Mr Steven Tan, chief executive of OrangeTee & Tie, said.

For bigger upcoming sites at Tampines Avenue 11 (estimated 1,190 units) and Marina Garden Lane (estimated 795 units), developers may need to enter into joint venture partnerships to pool resources and share costs, he added.

Strong sales at nearby The Linq @ Beauty World, which saw 96 per cent of its units transacted at an average price of about $2,200 psf during its launch in November 2020, could raise developers' confidence over the Bukit Timah Link site, Ms Wong Siew Ying, head of research and content at PropNex Realty, said.

Even though the Bukit Timah Link site is expected to attract developers keen to ride on the transformation of the Beauty World area, ERA Realty's head of research and consultancy Nicholas Mak believes that an upcoming mixed-use development at nearby Jalan Anak Bukit, which could build as many as 700 homes, may pose as strong competition to future developments on the site.

Most analysts expect the Bukit Timah Link site to attract top bids ranging between $1,200 and $1,300 psf per plot ratio (ppr) or a total quantum of below $200 million.

Meanwhile, the Hillview Rise site is also expected to see healthy bidding, as "the lack of suburban new home supply is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon", Mr Tan said.

"Further, nearby projects such as Dairy Farm Residences, Mont Botanik Residence and Verdale have sold all or almost all of their units," he added.