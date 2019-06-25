Tuas site triggered for tender, Kaki Bukit plot available for application: JTC

Tuas South Link 3, that has been triggered for tender with a minimum bid price of S$2 million.
Tuas South Link 3, that has been triggered for tender with a minimum bid price of S$2 million.PHOTO: JTC
The site at Kaki Bukit Road 5 is available for application under the first half of 2019 industrial government land sales programme.
The site at Kaki Bukit Road 5 is available for application under the first half of 2019 industrial government land sales programme.PHOTO: JTC
Published
56 min ago

SINGAPORE - AN industrial site at Tuas South Link 3 has been triggered for tender with a minimum bid price of S$2 million, while another plot at Kaki Bukit Road 5 is available for application under the first half of 2019 IGLS (industrial government land sales) programme, JTC announced on Tuesday (June 25).

A site on the reserve list is triggered for launch if a developer's indicated minimum price in its application is acceptable to the government. This is as opposed to confirmed list sites which are launched according to schedule, regardless of demand.

In a press statement, JTC said it has received an application for the Tuas site to be put up for public tender, with a minimum committed bid price of S$2 million.

Zoned for "Business-2" (B2) development, or heavier industrial use, the Tuas site has a 20-year tenure, with an area of 0.45 hectare, and a gross plot ratio of 1.4. Tender for this site will close at 11am on Aug 6.

The site at Kaki Bukit Road 5 has a tenure of 30 years and occupies an area of 2.02 hectares. It is similarly zoned for B2 use, with a gross plot ratio of 2.5.

JTC noted that the Kaki Bukit site is also the last of seven reserve list sites under the first half of the 2019 IGLS programme.

Topics: 

Branded Content