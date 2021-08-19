Tuan Sing snags freehold site at Dunearn Road for $56 million

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Mainboard-listed Tuan Sing Holdings has secured a tender for a prime freehold site at Dunearn Road for $56 million.

The 1,592.4 square-metre property is located next to and shares the same boundary as Link@896, a mixed-use office and retail building which the group acquired in 2017, it said in a bourse filing on Wednesday night (Aug 18).

Combined together, these two properties will result in an enlarged site with a regular-shaped land parcel, ideal for more efficiency planning with wider frontage and improved visibility along Dunearn Road and Bukit Timah Road, said William Liem, chief executive officer of Tuan Sing.

The acquisition will be financed by internal funds and/or bank borrowings and is expected to be completed within nine months from the date of acceptance of the tender offer.

Tuan Sing's newly secured site at Dunearn Road is located at the junction between Dunearn Road and Yarwood Avenue. It is directly opposite King Albert Park MRT station with sheltered access to the station; and has a wide road frontage spanning about 42.5 metres along Dunearn Road and 30 metres along Yarwood Avenue.

The group recently completed the divestment of Robinson Point for a "significant gain" while its flagship building - 18 Robinson - as well as Link@896 are enjoying "improved occupancies" despite disruptions from the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic.

On Aug 6, Tuan Sing posted a net profit of $100.7 million for its first half, 15.2 times that of the $6.6 million posted the year prior, on the back of topline gains across all business segments.

Revenue in the six months ended June 30 jumped 57 per cent to $143.9 million, mainly due to its real estate development and investment segments.

Tuan Sing shares were trading down at 52.5 cents, down 0.5 cent or 0.9 per cent, at 9.59am on Thursday.