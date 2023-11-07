Train stations, a business district and malls at your doorstep: How new condo J’den is redefining convenience

Imagine waking up in one of Singapore’s most dynamic enclaves.

As the morning sun filters through your panoramic windows, you take in the crisp, fresh air and uncluttered skyline, a rarity in land-scarce Singapore. You get to enjoy your morning at an unhurried pace because home is literally steps away from an integrated transport hub which connects you seamlessly to any part of the island in moments for work, school or play.

This will be reality for residents of J’den, a mixed-use residential development located in the heart of Jurong Lake District (JLD) that is at the cusp of a major transformation into Singapore’s largest business district outside the city centre.

Says CEO of Huttons Asia Mark Yip: “In recent years, buyers have shown a strong preference for mixed-use developments for their convenience, strong price appreciation and high rentability.

"Mixed-use developments which are directly linked to an MRT station have exhibited stronger price appreciation than other pure residential developments. The potential tenant pool for J'den is also set to grow exponentially when more companies move to JLD in the future.”

J’den, a project by CapitaLand Development, is the first residential project to be launched in JLD in the last 10 years, giving investors and homeowners the chance to enjoy a first-mover advantage in the area.

Shares managing partner at SRI Ken Low: “J’den will be very attractive for both investors and home-owners alike. We are already seeing very strong rental statistics both in prices and volume, especially in the newer developments, such as J Gateway, Lakeville and Lake Grande.

"With more mixed-use developments slated to be built in the next few years and the greatly improved connectivity, the rentability and resale demand for this precinct will continue to grow very strongly.”

Excellent connectivity

To make work and play easy and seamless for residents, J’den is connected to Jurong East MRT Interchange Station, established malls like Westgate, IMM and Jem, as well as amenities like Ng Teng Fong General Hospital via J-Walk, a sheltered elevated pedestrian walkway.

The Jurong East MRT Interchange Station, which currently serves the North-South Line and East-West Line, will be expanded to serve a third line by 2028 – the upcoming Jurong Region Line which will connect commuters all over Singapore to the neighbouring Jurong Industrial Estate, Jurong Innovation District and Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

Come 2032, the area will also be served by the Cross Island Line, connecting Jurong Lake District to other major hubs such as Punggol Digital District and Changi Airport.

Together with the existing North-South Line and East-West Line, a total of four lines will connect residents to major business centres and education hubs in the West and Central regions within 30 minutes. This makes JLD the second district in Singapore, after Marina Bay, to be served by four MRT lines.

The new Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub – which features an air-conditioned bus interchange that is linked to the Jurong East MRT Interchange Station, a community club, a sports centre as well as a library – will also be linked to J’den via J-Walk.

Says CEO of ERA Singapore Marcus Chu: “Over the next decade, JLD will undergo major transformation and eventually evolve into Singapore's largest business district outside the CBD. The district is set to grow to seven times its existing size and 100,000 more new jobs are expected to be added over the next 20 to 30 years.”