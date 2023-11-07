Train stations, a business district and malls at your doorstep: How new condo J’den is redefining convenience

Imagine waking up in one of Singapore’s most dynamic enclaves.
As the morning sun filters through your panoramic windows, you take in the crisp, fresh air and uncluttered skyline, a rarity in land-scarce Singapore. You get to enjoy your morning at an unhurried pace because home is literally steps away from an integrated transport hub which connects you seamlessly to any part of the island in moments for work, school or play.
This will be reality for residents of J’den, a mixed-use residential development located in the heart of Jurong Lake District (JLD) that is at the cusp of a major transformation into Singapore’s largest business district outside the city centre.
Says CEO of Huttons Asia Mark Yip: “In recent years, buyers have shown a strong preference for mixed-use developments for their convenience, strong price appreciation and high rentability.
"Mixed-use developments which are directly linked to an MRT station have exhibited stronger price appreciation than other pure residential developments. The potential tenant pool for J'den is also set to grow exponentially when more companies move to JLD in the future.”
J’den, a project by CapitaLand Development, is the first residential project to be launched in JLD in the last 10 years, giving investors and homeowners the chance to enjoy a first-mover advantage in the area.
Shares managing partner at SRI Ken Low: “J’den will be very attractive for both investors and home-owners alike. We are already seeing very strong rental statistics both in prices and volume, especially in the newer developments, such as J Gateway, Lakeville and Lake Grande.
"With more mixed-use developments slated to be built in the next few years and the greatly improved connectivity, the rentability and resale demand for this precinct will continue to grow very strongly.”
Excellent connectivity
To make work and play easy and seamless for residents, J’den is connected to Jurong East MRT Interchange Station, established malls like Westgate, IMM and Jem, as well as amenities like Ng Teng Fong General Hospital via J-Walk, a sheltered elevated pedestrian walkway.
The Jurong East MRT Interchange Station, which currently serves the North-South Line and East-West Line, will be expanded to serve a third line by 2028 – the upcoming Jurong Region Line which will connect commuters all over Singapore to the neighbouring Jurong Industrial Estate, Jurong Innovation District and Nanyang Technological University (NTU).
Come 2032, the area will also be served by the Cross Island Line, connecting Jurong Lake District to other major hubs such as Punggol Digital District and Changi Airport.
Together with the existing North-South Line and East-West Line, a total of four lines will connect residents to major business centres and education hubs in the West and Central regions within 30 minutes. This makes JLD the second district in Singapore, after Marina Bay, to be served by four MRT lines.
The new Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub – which features an air-conditioned bus interchange that is linked to the Jurong East MRT Interchange Station, a community club, a sports centre as well as a library – will also be linked to J’den via J-Walk.
Says CEO of ERA Singapore Marcus Chu: “Over the next decade, JLD will undergo major transformation and eventually evolve into Singapore's largest business district outside the CBD. The district is set to grow to seven times its existing size and 100,000 more new jobs are expected to be added over the next 20 to 30 years.”
Growth potential of the JLD
This western part of Singapore has been earmarked to be a hub for the future economy, with developments like Jurong Innovation District, Tuas Biomedical Park and Tuas Port, the largest transhipment port in the world, forming a strong business ecosystem as well as a catchment pool for prospective residential tenants.
The Jurong Lake District has also been planned to be a new tourism precinct, with a new integrated Tourism Development located adjacent to the new Science Centre and Jurong Lake Gardens, and within the vicinity of the Genting Hotel.
Says CEO of PropNex Ismail Gafoor: “As the transformation of JLD takes shape, the appeal of the precinct will be further increased and spur commercial activities – bringing businesses, workers, families, and visitors to JLD.
“This means that there will likely be healthy demand for homes and residential leasing in the future. Of note, there haven’t been any new private residential project launches in that area since J Gateway hit the market in 2013. Therefore, J’den should be an exciting project to look out for.”
A home to unwind in
The tallest mixed-use development thus far in Jurong Lake District, J’den consists of one 38-storey residential tower and two levels of commercial units, as well as public spaces for community events and activities.
After a hard day at work or in school, residents can return home to J’den with its many idyllic garden spaces and nature-inspired recreational facilities, including the Sky Terrace on Level 24 which offers a bird’s eye view of the nearby Jurong Lake.
At the Sky Terrace, residents can work remotely in specially built pods or flaunt their green thumbs at the planting gardens. Other facilities that enable a work-life-balanced lifestyle include a 50m lap pool, a relaxing lazy river, a bubble pool, a play pool, a Parkour gym, an outdoor playground and a yoga deck. There is even an alfresco corner at the Sky Terrace on level 24 for those who want to throw a party with a view.
For those who are more environmentally conscious, the development offers plenty of bicycle lots and electric vehicle chargers to complement their sustainable lifestyles.
And for those who drive, parking lots amount up to 80 per cent of the number of units in J-den, a generous mark-up from what is required of condominiums located next to MRT stations.
Make your home truly yours
Residents with dynamic plans for their homes in J’den will be happy to find out that the layout of the units can be reconfigured according to their lifestyle preferences.
This is because J’den is one of the rare projects that is not built with the PPVC (prefabricated prefinished volumetric construction) system, allowing homeowners more flexibility to customise their units as walls can be removed or added to carve out an extra room or create privacy in a cosy nook. For instance, bedrooms can be opened up to expand the living area for more party space. Master bedrooms can also be merged with guestrooms to make space for a walk-in wardrobe.
Those residing in one- and two-bedroom units in J’den will also be the first among private residential homeowners to enjoy a concealed induction hob in their kitchen. The seamless, concealed nature of the hob means that the induction surface can double as additional countertop or work space when not in use.
J’den offers a wide range of unit types from one- to four-bedroom, catering to the needs of different individuals and families. Some units will offer views of Jurong Lake while premium three- and four-bedroom ones will be served by private lifts.
For those who enjoy having a relaxing, al fresco café-inspired brunch, certain units will have a balcony in the kitchen so you can tuck into your avocado toast and also a view of Singapore’s new prestigious address.
Says senior vice president of Residential Projects at Orange Tee Ramesh Pillai: “With the adoption of good urban design principles and human-centric designs, combined with access to vibrant public spaces, lush greenery and seamless connectivity to the rest of the island, J’den is a place where residents can truly enjoy their day-to-day experiences, be it live, work or play.”