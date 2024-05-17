From waiter to award-winning realtor: How he helps home owners invest in the right property to retire comfortably

In his early 20s, Naresh R.L. (who prefers to be known as Nick R.L.) was already making plans to buy his first property. His farsightedness paid off when, at just 24, he purchased a four-room HDB resale flat with his wife, Rina.

The couple would go on to invest in more properties, including their current home, a freehold private condominium unit in District 15. Nick, who is now 46, shares that their home is currently valued at more than twice its original price, with a paper profit of $2 million at the moment.

But it’s not always about upgrading. Right-sizing or finding a home that suits your current lifestyle and financial position is just as important, as Nick, an associate division director at real estate agency ERA, often advises his clients. Rina is also an agent at ERA, working alongside Nick to provide tailored services to their clients.

They walk the talk. About 14 years ago, the couple had the opportunity to buy a landed home but opted for a condominium unit instead. This was because a single-level home without unwieldy stairs was more ideal for their young daughters at the time. Their home is also located near amenities like schools, eateries and the vibrant East Coast lifestyle.

Now, Nick applies the same practical approach to picking suitable property investments for his clients.

“My utmost interest is for them to be stress-free and to upgrade confidently while knowing all their options,” he says.

Building trust through practical advice

With more than 23 years of experience, Nick specialises in helping families build their retirement portfolio through real estate, and believes that everyone should have the opportunity to upgrade their lifestyles and own their dream home.

“But we can move up the ladder gradually,” he says. “Maybe start off with a BTO (Build-To-Order) flat first, then upgrade to an executive condominium, and later to a private home.”

It is this kind of level-headed advice that has earned Nick the trust and loyalty of his clients, many of whom have stuck with him throughout the different stages of their lives.