The heart of fine living

The art of luxe living goes far beyond merely having a marquee address in a skyscraper of sleek steel and marble and the truly discerning seek out the priceless experiences one can enjoy from the very comforts of their homes.

For 130 years, Hongkong Land — a member of the Jardine Matheson Group — has been defining what it means to lead a good life.

With property holdings spanning from Hong Kong to China and Singapore, as well as a heritage reaching across generations, Hongkong Land’s ability to deliver a lifestyle that is a cut above the rest is embedded in its DNA.

In thoughtfully carved-out spaces by the developer, homeowners can forge community and connections, achieve dreams and goals, and find respite and sanctuary. That impeccable touch of luxe has extended to Margaret Ville and Parc Esta, two recent Singapore projects by Hongkong Land's wholly-owned subsidiary MCL Land.

In Margaret Ville, bask in its simple yet refined charm as you step into its grand marble entryway. This 40-storey development towers over the heritage-steeped Queenstown estate from which Margaret Ville draws its inspiration.

With Queenstown MRT a seven-minute walk away, getting to Orchard Road, Dempsey Hill or the Central Business District is a breeze.

For the very best of eastern living, look to the 1,404-unit Parc Esta, where the majesty of its nine 18-storey towers give way to an elevated living experience matched only by the best of hospitality.

At Parc Esta, you’ll find all the gems of the East side within reach. Eunos MRT station is less than 3 minutes’ walk, and within 12 minutes of driving, you’ll get to Changi Airport, East Coast Park and Singapore Sports Hub.



(Artist's Impression) Leedon Green, a joint partnership project by MCL Land and Yandlord Land. PHOTO: LEEDON GREEN



Hongkong Land’s Midas touch when it comes to elevating luxury living to unforgettable experiences will also extend to the upcoming Leedon Green condominium in Singapore.

MCL Land, in partnership with Yanlord Land, will transform the former Tulip Garden condominium into a timeless, luxurious living space for discerning home buyers.

Slated for completion in 2023, Leedon Green is a freehold development across 3ha of prime District 10 land and is located at the Good Class Bungalow cluster at Leedon Heights. It will feature 638 units ranging from one- to four-bedroom types, as well as five double-storey Garden Villas.

With its spa pavilion, tree top walk, jacuzzi and a majestic tree barbecue pavilion, home is envisioned as the ultimate tropical escape, topped off with bespoke fittings and finishings such as marble finishing, Antonio Lupi bathroom fixtures from Italy and Hansgrohe (AXOR) sanitary wares from Germany.

Take your cooking to the next level with Ernestomeda kitchen sets from Italy, as well as Swiss-made V-ZUG kitchen appliances and Liebherr fridges from Germany. Convenience is baked into every moment, with V-ZUG washers and dryers provided for a fuss-free move-in, and private lifts for selected three- and four-bedroom owners.

Connected seamlessly to Farrer Road, Bukit Timah Road and major expressways, Leedon Green is also within an 8-minute walk to Farrer MRT station. An easy 15-minute drive will take you to the Central Business District, giving you the freedom of accessibility and convenience.

Its prime location puts it within minutes of entertainment and lifestyle hotspots such as Holland Village, Dempsey and the Singapore Botanic Gardens, as well as elite schools such as Nanyang Primary School.

At Leedon Green, residents will not only have a luxurious roof over their heads, but one that will enable them to live their best lives.

Showflats for Leedon Green are now open for viewing. Visit www.leedongreen.com.sg for more information.