Tanglin Shopping Centre sold to Royal Golden Eagle for $868m, 10% above reserve price

SINGAPORE - Tanglin Shopping Centre, one of Orchard Road's oldest retail landmarks, has been sold en bloc at $868 million to a developer held by the Indonesian Chinese family behind Singapore-based resources giant RGE (Royal Golden Eagle).

It was fourth time lucky for the freehold 364-unit commercial complex, which was sold for $40 million above its guide price of $828 million, according to Savills Singapore, its marketing agent.

The $868 million price works out to $2,769 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) based on the gross floor area (GFA) of 313,435 sq ft and assuming full commercial usage.

The buyer is Pacific Eagle Real Estate (PER), a Singapore-based real estate investor and developer privately held by the Tanoto family. Mr Sukanto Tanoto, ranked as one of Forbes' Indonesia's 50 richest billionaires in 2021, owns RGE.

For over 50 years, the Tanoto family, through RGE, founded and managed businesses in natural fibres, edible oils, green packaging and natural gas.

Mr Galven Tan, deputy managing director, investment sales & capital markets, said the marketing campaign ran by Savills "resulted in a competitive bidding exercise which resulted in a price that is 10 per cent above the reserve price" of $785 million.

Its previous attempt in 2011 had a reserve price of $1.25 billion, which was not met, and its second and third attempts did not reach the public tender stage.

Pacific Eagle Real Estate director Sun You Ning, said: "Tanglin Shopping Centre is one of Singapore's earliest retail landmarks and occupies a prominent location next to the St. Regis Hotel in the Orchard Road enclave."

It previously purchased en bloc Chinatown Plaza at 34 Craig Road, which is now being redeveloped into Mondrian Singapore Duxton, a luxury lifestyle hotel.

Jeremy Lake, managing director, investment sales & capital markets, said the tender for Tanglin Shopping Centre was keenly contested.

"The key appeal of the site is it being a freehold commercial site, which allows buyers the flexibility of various development options," he added.

The 68,512 sq ft freehold site is zoned commercial, with 60 per cent of the total GFA for commercial use and the remaining 40 per cent for residential and/or hotel uses. The commercial zoning means there is no additional buyers' stamp duty payable.