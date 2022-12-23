Tampines Avenue 11 mixed-use mega site and second EC site in Tengah launched for sale

SINGAPORE – A mixed-use mega site in Tampines Avenue 11 and the second executive condominium (EC) site in Tengah have been launched for sale under the government land sales (GLS) programme, the Housing Board announced on Friday.

The mixed commercial and residential site in Tampines Avenue 11 and the EC location in Plantation Close in Tengah can potentially yield 1,685 residential units in total.

Both 99-year leasehold sites are rolled out for sale under the confirmed list for the second half of 2022.

To encourage developers to adopt innovative and productive construction methods, HDB will pilot a modified concept and price revenue tender system for the Plantation Close EC site.

This means that interested developers have the option to submit bids of alternative construction methods, besides the standard prefabricated prefinished volumetric construction (PPVC) technology, as long as they can yield the expected productivity levels.

PPVC bids will automatically qualify for the tender evaluation, while any alternative bid will have to come with a write-up to demonstrate the feasibility of the proposal, said HDB.

The concept evaluation committee chaired by the Building and Construction Authority will assess whether the alternative bids can “reasonably fulfil” the productivity improvement requirements and match up to PPVC technology before they can be considered as qualifying bids.

Developers are not expected to submit a detailed concept design proposal at this stage.

This is in line with the Government’s push to raise building productivity. In October, HDB announced a new target of 40 per cent construction productivity improvement by 2030, after reaching its previous target of a 25 per cent increase by 2020.

Ms Wong Siew Ying, head of research and content at PropNex Realty, said the second EC site in Tengah should draw considerable interest from developers as it comes on the back of robust sales at the 639-unit Copen Grand EC in nearby Tengah Garden Walk.

Copen Grand, the first EC in the “forest town” of Tengah, sold 73 per cent of its total units at its launch weekend in October.

“The positive response at Copen Grand EC will help to boost confidence and give developers a more tangible sense of private housing demand in the new town,” said Ms Wong.

The Plantation Close site, which is expected to yield 495 units, is near Jurong Lake District and located between the future Tengah Park MRT station and Bukit Batok West MRT station on the Jurong Region Line.