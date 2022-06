SINGAPORE - A 5.07 ha mixed-use site at Tampines Avenue 11 is among the highlights of the latest Government land sales programme and will likely test developers' appetite for megasites, analysts say.

Potentially yielding 1,190 residential units and 14,000 sq m of commercial space, the site will be a significant development in the Tampines north area, providing private housing as well as amenities, Mr Ong Teck Hui, senior director of research & consultancy at JLL said.