Tampines Avenue 11 mega site to test developers' appetite

A 5.07ha mixed-use site in Tampines Avenue 11 is among the highlights of the latest Government Land Sales (GLS) programme and will most likely test developers' appetite for mega sites, analysts say.

Potentially yielding 1,190 residential units and 14,000 sq m of commercial space, the site will be a significant development in the Tampines North area, providing private housing as well as amenities, Mr Ong Teck Hui, senior director of research & consultancy at JLL said.

It may interest large developers or consortiums looking for exposure in the suburban retail market.

Located near the upcoming Tampines North MRT station, its retail component is sizeable and likely to attract footfall from many Housing Board projects there, said Mr Wong Xian Yang, head of research at Cushman & Wakefield.

Mr Steven Tan, chief executive of OrangeTee & Tie, sees good interest given the successful sales launch in 2019 of nearby Treasure at Tampines and pent-up demand from HDB upgraders.

But potential land costs of close to $1 billion could be a deterrent, given that the recent state tender closing for the Dunman Road megasite last week got a bit of the cold shoulder, Mr Ong said.

"But as the launch is expected to be in December this year, it remains to be seen if sentiment and demand for large sites could improve by then," he said.

Meanwhile, a white site in Woodlands Avenue 2 for a mixed-use development as well as a hotel in River Valley Road on this year's second-half reserve list have been carried over from the first-half reserve list.

Woodlands Avenue 2 is the sole white site on the reserve list after the removal of the Kampong Bugis white site, Knight Frank head of consultancy Alice Tan noted.

Despite developers' caution on large mixed-use sites, she believes "investment interest could return next year when new businesses emerge from the pandemic to become demand drivers", and when the pace of decentralisation of the Central Business District picks up.

Smaller sites at Bukit Timah Link and Hillview Rise should enjoy good demand owing to their lower land costs, Mr Ong said.

The Bukit Timah Link site near Beauty World MRT station could fetch a land price of below $200 million, while the Hillview Rise site near Hillview MRT station could snag less than $300 million, he said.

Ms Catherine He, Colliers' head of research in Singapore, said the sites at Hillview and Lentor Gardens should see strong demand from HDB upgraders. She noted that the Lentor Gardens site is the fifth one released in the area, showing that Lentor is being developed into a private residential enclave.

"Lentor Gardens and Marina Gardens Lane have space set aside for childcare centres, which highlights the Government's intention of making these estates conducive for young families," she said.

The expected influx of new homes in the Lentor area will most likely ensure that land bids remain measured, Ms Wong Siew Ying, head of research and content, PropNex Realty, said.

"We expect bidders for Lentor Gardens, slated for sale in October, to take reference from the GLS tender results of the nearby Lentor Central and Lentor Hills Road (Parcel B) sites, which will close on September 13," she said.