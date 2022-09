The elder son of former president Ong Teng Cheong is trying to wind up two family companies in a bid to part ways with his former sister-in-law, Madam Wang Yi Yi, following years of disagreement over how the companies were run.

Mr Ong Tze Guan, a shareholder and director of O&O Capital and Wang Investment, had filed applications in the High Court on Aug 17 to wind up both companies.