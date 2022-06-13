S'pore resident buys entire floor of Suntec City Tower 2 for $38.8 million

SINGAPORE - A Singapore permanent resident bought an entire floor in Suntec City Tower 2 for $38.8 million, property agency Huttons Group said on Monday (June 13).

The price for the 11,743.52 sq ft strata-titled office space, which is between the 26th and 30th storeys, works out to about $3,300 per sq ft.

Based on caveats, it is the largest transaction by quantum and the highest price per sq ft this year.

"It is the highest price on a per sq ft basis ever achieved for an entire floor in Suntec City Tower 2," said Huttons' statement.

Huttons Group associate senior division director Aric Lim, who brokered the sale, said the buyer, who is of Chinese descent, likes the unblocked view of Marina Bay. The well-thought-out renovation also suited his immediate needs.

Checks by The Straits Times showed that the floor purchased currently has three units, two of which are occupied by a company.

Mr Lim said the remaining unit is for the buyer’s own use.

Suntec City is one of the largest mixed-use developments in Singapore and comprises a shopping mall, five office towers and a convention centre.

Tower 2 has 44 storeys.