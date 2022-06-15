S'pore new private home sales hit 6-month high as tighter supply trumps cooling measures

SINGAPORE - Two major launches Piccadilly Grand and Liv@MB propelled developers' new private home sales to a six-month high, as buyers took the latest round of property cooling measures in their stride amid tighter supply.

Buyers snapped up 1,356 units in May, more than double April's 660 units and 51.5 per cent higher than a year ago, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) data released on Wednesday (June 15).

Including executive condominiums (ECs), new home sales jumped 62.6 per cent to 1,376 units in May from 846 in April.

Developers rolled out 1,240 new homes last month, up from just 397 in April, while the volume of new units launched was up 140 per cent from 516 units a year earlier. Including ECs, the number of new units launched rose 22 per cent in May from the previous month.

The city fringe region accounted for the bulk of new home sales in May at 65.9 per cent or 893 units, due largely to Liv@MB and Piccadilly Grand, OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun noted. This was followed by the suburbs at 18.2 per cent or 247 units, and the prime district at 15.9 per cent or 216 units.

Last month, Piccadilly Grand sold 78.1 per cent of its 407-unit project, while Liv@MB moved 236 units or 79.2 per cent. Other top condo sellers include The Florence Residences, Normanton Park, Avenue South Residence, and The Gazania.

Pricier condos were sold last month, with 84 per cent of total sales transacted between $1 million and less than $3 million. Sixteen per cent of total transactions, or 216 units moved at about $3 million - the highest number of sales inked in that price category since April 2010 when 238 units were sold.

More homes at The Gazania and The Lilium in the suburbs transacted at higher prices, with 22 new units(excluding ECs) sold at above $2,200 psf last month, Ms Sun said.

In terms of price quantum, the priciest transaction was a 1,841 sqft unit at The Lilium, which sold for $3.53 million. This was followed by a 1,711 sq ft unit at Parc Clematis at $3.11 million.

Mr Lee Sze Teck, senior director of research at Huttons Group, noted that the number of new homes purchased by foreigners jumped 58.5 per cent to 84 in May from 53 in April. This included the purchase of 20 units in CanningHill Piers by a Chinese national for $87.6 million, he added.

In the first quarter of this year, foreigners bought fewer than 30 units per month, Ms Sun noted.

Purchases by permanent residents rose to 142 units in May from 79 units in April, after border measures were further lifted.

In the third quarter, several new launches are expected - AMO Residence, Lentor Modern, Sceneca Residence, Sky Eden @ Bedok and The Arden, Mr Lee said.