Home loan rates in Singapore have gone past 3 per cent to a new high with the latest move by UOB.
The previous high in recent times was 2.88 per cent in mid-2019.
Home loan rates in Singapore have gone past 3 per cent to a new high with the latest move by UOB.
The previous high in recent times was 2.88 per cent in mid-2019.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 01, 2022, with the headline S'pore home loan rates hit 3.08% with UOB's move. Subscribe