Social media savvy and driven: This Singapore property agent has sold $500m worth of homes and buildings

In 13 years as a property agent, Ms Gina Tng has personally closed more than 1,000 transactions to date and clocks more than 100 transactions every year. These include multi-million-dollar properties, ranging from luxury condominium units and landed homes to shophouses and Good Class Bungalows as well as commercial and industrial buildings. Some of these projects are worth more than $24 million each.
The Nanyang Technological University environmental engineering graduate joined home-grown real estate company ERA fresh out of university. As a child, she would follow her father, who owns a construction company, to property viewings. Those early experiences sparked in her an enduring passion for real estate.
“I have always liked viewing houses and wanted a job that allows me to show others what I'm passionate about,” she says. “I didn't take the conventional route like many of my peers by climbing the corporate ladder but took a leap of faith into this industry despite having an engineering degree. To me, as long as you do your best in whatever field you are in, you can excel and be better than others.”
Such mindset and determination has set her on a successful journey in the real estate industry.
Today, Ms Tng manages a team of 100 realtors. From 2020 to 2023, she has earned herself ERA’s League of Honour title, the highest accolade in the company for attaining ERA’s Top 10 Achievers out of more than 9,000 property agents for four consecutive years – a remarkable feat that not many agents can achieve. For five consecutive years, she has received the ERA Millionaire Realtor award, earning $1 million in commission annually. In addition, she has also received the national SEAA diamond award for three consecutive years, earning herself a name in the industry.
The self-made millionaire attributes her success to sheer hard work and determination, as well as holding the right life values. She believes in having good core values of honesty and integrity, being truthful towards her clients and sharing her most honest opinions in whatever she is selling. She prides herself on being knowledgeable, efficient and empathetic, always providing a listening ear to her customers to fully understand their requirements, something that makes her popular with clients.
She says: “It is about being fast, efficient, honest and genuine towards them.” This is the reason why she garners countless five-star reviews from her clients.
If she feels that a unit is not worth buying, she will share her thoughts with clients even if she loses the sale. “I always tell clients the good and the bad so they can make a sound decision. What’s most important to me is building a long term relationship with my customers and being a family agent to them.” she says. This attitude has given her many repeated customers over her 13-year career in this industry, many of them recommending her to family members.
On how studying engineering has helped her career, she explains: “Real estate is not a 9-to-5 job, it is almost like running your own business and you will need discipline, adaptability, good mindset, learning attitude and strong core values to excel. Engineering is very systematic and it has helped me to be more structured when I plan my marketing framework for my customers.”
Embracing out-of-box ideas to land the right buyer
During her career, Ms Tng has encountered and sold a number of challenging properties including odd-shaped penthouses and shophouses. Some of these projects were unsold for years and marketed by numerous agents but were sold within three months after she was appointed as the sole agent.
She says it is not about getting multiple agents, but rather getting one right agent who can successfully get your unit sold using the right marketing platforms as well as effective follow ups and negotiations skills to get clients the best price. “Having an efficient and seasoned negotiator for your property will give you the results you desire,” she explains.
“I believe all houses could be sold and it’s my duty to highlight why the house is suitable for a particular person, be it an investor or someone buying a home for their own stay. It all boils down to finding the right buyer who comprehends the potential of the property.”
To sell projects successfully, Ms Tng engages both conventional and digital marketing methods including social media platforms to give all properties maximum and targeted exposure. When physical viewings ceased during the Covid-19 pandemic, she focused on levelling up her digital marketing skills through training courses. She adds that by being adaptable and updated with new marketing methods allows her to better navigate fierce industry competition and meet client needs.
This pivot proved fruitful – Ms Tng sold many of her clients’ properties through the new methods she learnt.
Taking the time to understand clients' needs
She thinks that realtors today have to be knowledgeable and up-to-date with current market trends as clients these days are more “hands-on” to do their own research even before engaging an agent. As a result, she describes her role as a partnership with clients, taking time to understand their requirements and deliver the outcomes they seek.
This is why she attends courses regularly to keep herself updated of the latest technology and marketing methods. She also appreciates how ERA has apps that allow agents to retrieve information in seconds and being able to analyse market conditions and buyer preferences by district and conduct in-depth evaluations of her clients’ purchasing needs.
Ms Tng strongly believes that real estate is an asset for wealth creation because of its capital appreciation in land-scarce Singapore.
In 2019 she bought her first property, a condominium unit in Shenton Way. After selling it last year and earning a profit from the sales, she purchased a landed property. This was a goal she has been working towards over the last 13 years. The animal lover wanted a home big enough for her parents and four dogs so that all of them can stay together comfortably.
“Achieving this goal is very meaningful for me as I have always believed in working hard for my goals and being filial to my parents."
To her, being a real estate agent is not about making money. It is about building a long-term career. “Having a good reputation and holding the right values will ensure a long term sustainable career in this industry.”
More information here on how Ms Gina Tng can help you buy or sell your home.
CEA Registration No. R027519D/ L3002382K