Social media savvy and driven: This Singapore property agent has sold $500m worth of homes and buildings

In 13 years as a property agent, Ms Gina Tng has personally closed more than 1,000 transactions to date and clocks more than 100 transactions every year. These include multi-million-dollar properties, ranging from luxury condominium units and landed homes to shophouses and Good Class Bungalows as well as commercial and industrial buildings. Some of these projects are worth more than $24 million each.

The Nanyang Technological University environmental engineering graduate joined home-grown real estate company ERA fresh out of university. As a child, she would follow her father, who owns a construction company, to property viewings. Those early experiences sparked in her an enduring passion for real estate.

“I have always liked viewing houses and wanted a job that allows me to show others what I'm passionate about,” she says. “I didn't take the conventional route like many of my peers by climbing the corporate ladder but took a leap of faith into this industry despite having an engineering degree. To me, as long as you do your best in whatever field you are in, you can excel and be better than others.”

Such mindset and determination has set her on a successful journey in the real estate industry.

Today, Ms Tng manages a team of 100 realtors. From 2020 to 2023, she has earned herself ERA’s League of Honour title, the highest accolade in the company for attaining ERA’s Top 10 Achievers out of more than 9,000 property agents for four consecutive years – a remarkable feat that not many agents can achieve. For five consecutive years, she has received the ERA Millionaire Realtor award, earning $1 million in commission annually. In addition, she has also received the national SEAA diamond award for three consecutive years, earning herself a name in the industry.