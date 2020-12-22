Singapore's industrial land supply smaller for first half of 2021

SINGAPORE - There will be 3.86ha of industrial land in total for sale for the first half of 2021, a drop from the 4.4ha in the preceding six months.

There are three sites on the confirmed list and three on the reserve list under the Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Tuesday (Dec 22).

The same number of confirmed and reserved list sites were offered in the second half of this year. The 4.4ha in area offered was itself a drop from the 7.11ha offered in the first half of the year, comprising three sites on the confirmed list and five sites on the reserve list.

In the latest launch, the three confirmed list sites are zoned B2 for heavier industrial use for a tenure of 20 years.

They are located in Tampines North Drive 5, Gul Avenue and Jalan Papan.

The three reserve list sites are also zoned B2.

Two sites have a tenure of 30 years. They are in Woodlands Industrial Park and Tampines North Drive 5.

The remaining site in Jalan Papan has a tenure of 20 years.

Confirmed list sites are launched according to schedule regardless of demand, while reserve list land is put up for tender when a developer makes an offer acceptable to the Government.

JTC Corporation will be the sales agent for all the sites.

The MTI said: "The Government will continue to release sufficient land through the IGLS programme to ensure an adequate supply of industrial space in Singapore."