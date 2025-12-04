SingLand moves forward with plan to add condo tower, public park in Marina Square rejuvenation

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Marina Square complex currently comprises Marina Square shopping mall and three hotels: Pan Pacific Singapore, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay and Mandarin Oriental, Singapore.

SINGAPORE - Singapore Land Group (SingLand) is acquiring a land parcel as part of a plan to redevelop Marina Square by adding a condominium, serviced apartments, mixed-use tower and a public park.

SingLand’s indirect subsidiary Marina Residential Development has inked four agreements to buy a 3,992 square metre (sq m) plot at 6 Raffles Boulevard for $99.1 million.

The acquisition is part of a drive to rejuvenate the Marina Square complex, SingLand said on Dec 3.

The land parcel is part of the Marina Square complex, which currently comprises Pan Pacific Singapore; Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay; Mandarin Oriental, Singapore; and Marina Square Shopping Mall.

SingLand intends to transform the Marina Square complex by adding three buildings. These will comprise a high-rise condominium, a serviced apartment block and a mixed-use tower with hospitality, office and performing arts spaces.

The company in 2023 obtained provisional permission from the Urban Redevelopment Authority for the partial redevelopment of Marina Square complex.

In the second half of 2025, SingLand submitted a revised proposal to transform the complex into “Singapore’s first hyper-mixed development”.

The four agreements struck on Dec 3 – which mark progress on this proposal – are with Marina Centre Holdings, Hotel Marina City, Aquamarina Hotel and Marina Bay Hotel.

The parcel is to be held by Marina Residential Development, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marina Centre Holdings.

Marina Centre Holdings is 77.34 per cent held by SingLand subsidiary Singland Properties, and 22.66 per cent by UOL Group.

One key enhancement proposed is a 6,500 sq m public park with greenery, playscapes and event spaces. Together with the upcoming NS Square, SingLand said the project will strengthen the area’s appeal as a mixed-use lifestyle destination.

The proposal is under review by the relevant authorities. SingLand and its team of professional advisers are concurrently working on more detailed plans.

While the timeline for the proposed development has not been determined, SingLand is expected to provide updates on this in the first half of 2026.