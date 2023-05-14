Singaporean founder of crypto-trading platform Torque sued by liquidators

SINGAPORE – Singaporean businessman Bernard Ong Hock Fong, who founded the now-collapsed cryptocurrency trader Torque, has been sued by the liquidators of Torque in the High Court to recover hundreds of millions worth of cryptocurrency that were lost under his watch.

In a suit filed on May 5, the liquidators alleged that Mr Ong, 36, had failed in his duties as the sole director and chief executive of Torque Group Holdings (Torque), which caused substantial losses of investors’ funds and eventually the total collapse of its online cryptocurrency trading platform in 2021.