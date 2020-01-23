Singapore private home prices up 0.5% in Q4, 2.7% for 2019 as take-up drops 13.5% for year

SINGAPORE - Even as private home prices in Singapore rose 2.7 per cent for the whole of 2019, beating flash estimates of a 2.5 per cent gain, the total number of private residential units sold fell 13.5 per cent to 22,139, according to data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Thursday morning (Jan 23).

This came on the back a 31 per cent plunge in resale transactions in 2019 due to competition from new launches. Resale transactions, which accounted for 48 per cent of all sales in the fourth quarter, fell to 2,342 compared with 2,378 in the previous quarter. For the whole of 2019, there were 8,949 resale transactions compared to 13,009 in 2018.

New home sales by developers last year rose 12.7 per cent to 9,912 units. Sub-sales, a small category of the market, dipped to 289 units from 335 units the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, private home prices rose 0.5 per cent over the previous three months. This beat flash estimates of a 0.3 per cent rise, and was the third consecutive quarter that prices gained. Private home prices rose 1.3 per cent in the third quarter of last year.

For 2019, prices were 2.7 per cent higher, dropping from the 7.9 per cent rise seen in 2018, after property cooling measures took effect.

For this year, analysts are expecting private home prices to rise by between 1 and 5 per cent this year, given ample supply and in line with modest economic growth and affordability.

For the final quarter of 2019, prices of landed properties increased by 3.6 per cent, compared with 1 per cent increase in the previous quarter. For the whole of 2019, they rose 5.7 per cent while those of non-landed properties went up by 1.9 per cent.

Prices of non-landed properties as a whole fell by 0.3 per cent in the fourth quarter, compared with a 1.3 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Prices of non-landed properties in the prime or core central region (CCR) decreased by 2.8 per cent in the fourth quarter, compared with the 2 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Prices of non-landed properties in the rest of central region (RCR) decreased by 1.3 per cent, compared with a 1.3 per cent increase in the previous quarter. Prices of non-landed properties in the outside central region (OCR) increased by 2.8 per cent, compared with a 0.8 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

For the whole of 2019, prices of non-landed properties in CCR decreased by 1.7 per cent, while prices in RCR and OCR increased by 2.8 per cent and 4.2 per cent respectively.

Developers launched 2,226 uncompleted private residential units (excluding ECs) for sale in the fourth quarter, compared with 3,628 units in the previous quarter. For the whole of 2019, developers launched 11,345 uncompleted private residential properties, compared with the 8,769 units in the previous year.

Developers sold 2,443 private residential units (excluding ECs) in the fourth quarter, compared with the 3,281 units sold in the previous quarter. For the whole of 2019, developers sold 9,912 private residential units, compared with the 8,795 units in the previous year.

Developers did not launch any EC units for sale in the fourth quarter, but 59 EC units were sold in the quarter.

In comparison, developers launched 820 EC units and sold 426 EC units in the previous quarter.

For the whole of 2019, developers launched 820 EC units and sold 505 EC units, compared with the 628 units launched and 1,136 units sold in 2018.