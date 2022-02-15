S'pore new private home sales hold steady in January amid cooling measures, drop in launches

SINGAPORE - The latest round of cooling measures and the absence of new mega launches chilled the red-hot private property market in January, even as sales held steady from December.

Buyers snapped up 673 private residential units, up 3.5 per cent from 650 in December but down 58.8 per cent from 1,633 a year ago, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) data on Tuesday afternoon (Feb 15).

Developers rolled out a mere 178 new homes last month, the lowest for January since 2017. Launches were down 53.5 per cent from 383 in December, and a whopping 93 per cent from 2,600 a year earlier.

The sharp year-on-year drop was due to the absence of mega launches like that of the 1,862-unit Normanton Park, the 700-unit Parc Central Residences, and the 429-unit The Reef at King's Dock in January 2021.

Instead, there were only two launches last month, the 107-unit Belgravia Ace and 16-unit Ikigai, analysts said.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie, called January 2021's high sales volume "an anomaly."

From 2014 to 2020, the total new home sales excluding EC for the month of January ranged between 324 and 620 units, she noted.

Strata-landed Belgravia Ace sold 77 units at an average price of $4.4 million, Huttons Asia senior director (research) Lee Sze Teck said.

"Most of the buyers were first-timers who are unaffected by the cooling measures. The ability to cough up more than a million for the downpayment and stamp duties meant that either there was intergenerational wealth transfer or the buyers had ample liquidity," he said.

The city fringe area continued to see the bulk of demand, accounting for nearly 43 per cent of total sales. It was followed by the suburbs at 40.9 per cent, and the prime district at 16.2 per cent, according to OrangeTee.

Including executive condominiums (ECs), new private home sales edged up 0.8 per cent to 725 units last month from 719 in December, but fell 65.8 per cent from 2,122 in January last year.

There were no new ECs launched last month, but developers sold 52 EC units.

ERA Realty head of research and consultancy Nicholas Mak noted that the number of launched and unsold EC units have dropped from 736 units in January 2021 to just 80 units last month. "With fewer choices of EC units, some buyers would rather wait for new EC project launches before deciding on their home purchases," he said.