Over 20 units at 8 St Thomas sold well above $3,000 psf in Singapore, Hong Kong private preview

Developer Bukit Sembawang Estates will open the doors to its upmarket condominium at St Thomas Walk to the public this weekend.

A private preview of the freehold condominium, 8 St Thomas was held over the past weekend in Singapore and Hong Kong and saw more than 20 units sold at prices averaging well above $3,000 per square foot.

"The successful preview of 8 St Thomas has demonstrated that premium freehold quality developments in prime District 9 continue to be much sought after by discerning buyers," Bukit Sembawang chief executive Ng Chee Seng said in a statement yesterday.

"With one- and two-bedders priced from $1.42 million and $1.78 million, respectively, savvy prospective buyers will find 8 St Thomas palatable for a premier freehold project located in a prestigious area," said marketing agent CBRE head of residential projects May Tan in a statement.

Occupying almost one hectare of land, 8 St Thomas offers full condominium facilities and accommodates 250 units comprising one- to four- bedroom units, four-bedroom dual-key units and penthouses. Floor area of the units ranges from 441 sq ft to 2,659 sq ft

As a newly completed development, 8 St Thomas offers buyers immediate ownership for occupation, investment and rental.

Each 35-storey tower opens up to views of the city skyline from private balconies against the backdrop of Orchard Road and the Marina Bay.

Designed to be eco-friendly, 8 St Thomas has been awarded the Building Construction Authority Green Mark Gold.

The development is a short walk away from Somerset MRT station and the upcoming Great World City MRT Station.