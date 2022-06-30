Singapore home loan rates hit new high of 3.08% with latest move by UOB

SINGAPORE - Home loan rates in Singapore have gone past 3 per cent to a new high with the latest move by UOB, Singapore's third-largest lender.

The previous high was 2.88 per cent in mid-2019.

UOB on Wednesday night (June 29) raised the rate on its three-year fixed rate package to 3.08 per cent per annum, from 2.8 per cent previously.

UOB said there is no change to its floating rate package, which is pegged to the Singapore Overnight Rate Average (Sora).

The rate for its two-year fixed rate package was raised to 2.98 per cent per annum from 2.65 per cent.

Citi has also confirmed with The Straits Times that the rate for its new two-year fixed rate package for Citigold clients is at 2.95 per cent, 0.05 percentage point shy of the 3 per cent mark.

On Wednesday, Singapore's largest lender DBS Bank raised the rates for its two- and three-year fixed rate packages to 2.75 per cent.

The bank also took away a five-year fixed rate package at 2.05 per cent exclusively for Housing Board home owners.

Home loan rates in Singapore have been on a steady uptrend since the fourth quarter of last year when three-year fixed rates were at 1.15 per cent.

They accelerated higher this year after the United States Federal Reserve began hiking rates aggressively to combat red-hot inflation.

The Fed has raised rates three times so far this year, by a total of 150 basis points or 1.5 percentage points.

Benchmark US interest rates are now in the range of 1.5 per cent to 1.75 per cent.

Last week, OCBC Bank told ST that it has re-introduced its two-year fixed rate package at 2.65 per cent a year.

The bank previously had a one-year fixed rate package at 2.25 per cent a year.

DBS has a hybrid fixed and floating rate package which offers a blended rate of as low as 1.7182 per cent, if the borrower chooses to take up 30 per cent of his loan under the two-year fixed-rate and 70 per cent under the floating rate package.