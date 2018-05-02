Singapore co-working pioneer Impact Hub rebrands as Found, to open 3rd space in Amoy Street

SINGAPORE - Co-working space operator Impact Hub Singapore - said to be a pioneer in the business here - has rebranded as Found.

Found said on Wednesday (May 2) that the rebrand concludes the company's tenure with the global Impact Hub network, and marks its next steps in establishing itself as an independent, home-grown and South-east Asian brand.

Found added that it continues to be supported by longstanding partners and investors, including Lee Han Shih, the Pangestu family of Barito Group and RB Group. The company has built a community of 2,500 members and alumni, who collectively have raised more than S$380 million.

As part of the rebrand, Found will deepen its Members Growth services, which include coaching, mentoring and partnership programmes for its entrepreneurs. Since the company's founding in 2012, it has supported more than 75 organisations, such as DBS Bank, NTUC, P&G, Cartier, Liberty Mutual and JP Morgan, in their corporate innovation agendas.

Found will also extend its innovation-building capabilities to more firms based in Singapore and South-east Asia.

To kick-start its corporate innovation expansion plans, Found will launch a third co-working space in Amoy Street. The new 22,000 sq ft flagship campus, slated to open in September, will feature a 250-capacity event space, dedicated team rooms for corporate innovation teams and flexible spaces for fast-growing businesses.

Found said: "It will be home to a 50:50 mix of corporate innovation teams and high-growth start-ups - the first of its kind for any innovation hub."